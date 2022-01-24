Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,235,000 after buying an additional 550,558 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,784,000 after buying an additional 2,130,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,105,000 after buying an additional 1,977,569 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,001,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,011,000 after buying an additional 192,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,092,000 after buying an additional 61,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.