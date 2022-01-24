American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 884,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.27% of GFL Environmental worth $32,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFL opened at $31.56 on Monday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.14.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. GFL Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

