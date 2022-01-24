American Century Companies Inc. Sells 212,131 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 212,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $37,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $109.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average of $124.95.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

