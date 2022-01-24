Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,545,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,136 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.07% of Healthcare Services Group worth $38,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.