Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 578 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after acquiring an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after acquiring an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after acquiring an additional 214,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $50.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

