Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 83,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 116,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 41,466 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 708,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after buying an additional 278,272 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

PFG stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

