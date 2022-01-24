$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7,546.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

