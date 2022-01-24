Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 182.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

CMTL opened at $20.51 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $540.38 million, a P/E ratio of 410.28 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 800.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

