Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 19,095 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $37,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

O opened at $67.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 234.92%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

