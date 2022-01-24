Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 322 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $124.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average of $141.06. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $119.04 and a 12 month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.