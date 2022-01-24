Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 in the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.56.

REGN stock opened at $621.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $633.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $619.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

