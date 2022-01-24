Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 28,362 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 820.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $55,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 14.0% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REG opened at $69.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

