Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Comfort Systems USA worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,693,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 63,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,043,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 647,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,552,000 after purchasing an additional 93,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 10,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $913,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $1,915,373.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,155 shares of company stock worth $13,759,358. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX opened at $88.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.95. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.29 and a 12-month high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

