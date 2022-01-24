Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $777,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $16,285,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $893,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock worth $95,864,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

NYSE PLTR opened at $13.53 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 6.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

