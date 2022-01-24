Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $57.81 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

