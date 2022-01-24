Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Xencor worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Xencor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 637,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 133,256 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of XNCR opened at $34.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

