Bokf Na Takes $848,000 Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,114 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,847,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,139,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,091,295 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $34.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cleveland Research started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Finally, Oppenheimer raised UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

