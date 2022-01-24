Bokf Na Takes $914,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 188,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,812,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,321,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 865,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after buying an additional 848,879 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,558,000 after buying an additional 170,126 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 244,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after buying an additional 116,985 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $72.55 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.