37,760 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $310,847,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,527,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,703,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,815,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $26.79 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.