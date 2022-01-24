Bokf Na Takes $790,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 52.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $101.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.85. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

