Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 690 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNF opened at $50.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

