iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.44% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWM. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EWM opened at $24.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

