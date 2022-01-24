Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 827 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of WTRG opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.