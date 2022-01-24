Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $39,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $278,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.4% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average is $69.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

