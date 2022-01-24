Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of Covetrus worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.17.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

