Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Allegion worth $102,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Allegion by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 26.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE ALLE opened at $121.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.85.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,341 shares of company stock valued at $989,150. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.