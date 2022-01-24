Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 480,840 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,317,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.25% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $98,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.53 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 636.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HR shares. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

