América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 215.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of América Móvil worth $95,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

AMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

