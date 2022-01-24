US Bancorp DE Buys 14,511 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 7.97% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 198,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 126,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IBMP stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.