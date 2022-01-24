Zacks: Analysts Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $38.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

