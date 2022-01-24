US Bancorp DE Purchases 611 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.7% during the second quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 62.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.91.

Shares of SPOT opened at $195.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $194.72 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

