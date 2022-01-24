US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

ES stock opened at $87.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average is $86.78.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.