Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.07. Golar LNG posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 91.19%. The business had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.26 million.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 96.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $1,312,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

