US Bancorp DE Acquires 567 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 52.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,152,000 after acquiring an additional 34,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $120.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.08.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.