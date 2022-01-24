US Bancorp DE Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Focus Financial Partners worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 43.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after buying an additional 660,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 40,791 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

FOCS opened at $50.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

