Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 2,331 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total value of $2,122,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $375.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $488.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 0.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

