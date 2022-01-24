Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $195.40

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 195.40 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 196.18 ($2.68), with a volume of 339425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201 ($2.74).

MONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.23) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($3.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.23) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.23) to GBX 275 ($3.75) in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 292.50 ($3.99).

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 209.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 229.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.14.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

