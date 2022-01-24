Bokf Na Purchases New Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 308.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 30.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 65.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $753,364. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.04 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

