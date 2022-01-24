Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Amdocs worth $23,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after buying an additional 92,696 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 60.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX stock opened at $75.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

