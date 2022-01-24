Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 118,648 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE opened at $41.33 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.