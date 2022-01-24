California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Guidewire Software worth $22,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $539,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $98.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.46 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.