California Public Employees Retirement System Has $20.52 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Lithia Motors worth $20,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 14.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 164.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 97.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.29.

LAD stock opened at $289.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.40.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

