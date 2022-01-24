California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Middleby worth $21,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Middleby by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Middleby by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Middleby by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIDD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $186.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.67. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $129.40 and a 12 month high of $200.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.