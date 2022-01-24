Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,751 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.24% of Resideo Technologies worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

