California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $22,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $20.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.