Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.32% of Owens & Minor worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of OMI opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,373,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.