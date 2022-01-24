Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 398,311 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.48% of Costamare worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Costamare by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 26,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMRE opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

