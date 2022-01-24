Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $5.74 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,376 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,807 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,111,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.46.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.03 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.22 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.31.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

