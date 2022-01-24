California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 680 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Watsco worth $19,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,258 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 572,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,025,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

NYSE WSO opened at $282.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.52 and a 200-day moving average of $289.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.13 and a 52 week high of $318.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.