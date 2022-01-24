California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,195 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Vistra worth $18,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 817.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE VST opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Vistra’s payout ratio is -14.35%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.